DUBLIN Dec 1 Britain's vote to leave the
European Union has strengthened the strategic importance of
Ulster Bank to RBS and the Irish lender is a key part of
its parent group's post-Brexit planning, Ulster Bank's chief
executive said on Thursday.
"As a bank regulated in Ireland, in a post-Brexit scenario,
Ulster Bank has a unique position within RBS," Gerry Mallon told
a parliamentary committee.
"One of the things it (Brexit) does is cast a question mark
over the issue of passporting of banking capability across
European borders. RBS needs to think about what its options
might be, it has a number of licenses in Europe and I think we
are a key and very real part of those strategic options."
