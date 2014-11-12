DUBLIN Nov 11 Royal Bank of Scotland's
Irish unit, Ulster Bank, was fined 3.5 million euros ($4.4
million) by Ireland's Central Bank on Wednesday for a system
crash that deprived customers of basic banking services for
almost a month.
The 2012 computer systems fiasco - which also led to online
banking and payment problems for millions of RBS customers in
Britain when a software upgrade went wrong - cost Ulster Bank 59
million euros in compensation.
The central bank found that Ulster did not have robust
governance arrangements in place for its IT systems, causing
widespread and significant loss to customers and threatening
confidence in the operation of the retail banking sector.
The central bank said its findings had been accepted by the
bank as part of the settlement agreed between the two. It said
the fine was the highest imposed to date under its
Administrative Sanctions Procedure.
"The summer of 2012 saw an unprecedented disruption to
banking services. The major breakdown as a result of IT failings
is completely unacceptable," the central bank's director of
enforcement, Derville Rowland, said in a statement.
The central bank's head of credit institutions supervision
warned on Tuesday that banks whose IT systems are already under
strain will need to make significant investment if they want to
do more of their business electronically.
($1 = 0.8018 Euros)
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Susan Thomas)