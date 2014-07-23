DUBLIN, July 23 State-backed British lender
Royal Bank of Scotland is considering selling its Irish
unit Ulster Bank to a private equity firm, the Irish Examiner
reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.
The newspaper said private equity firms KKR or Apollo would
be the most likely suitors in a proposed deal that would leave
in place the current management team under Chief Executive Jim
Brown.
The sale would depend on RBS taking over some of Ulster
Bank's distressed assets and providing indemnity against future
losses. Depending on such commitments, the price would be
between 500 million euros and 2.5 billion euros ($673
million-$3.4 billion), the newspaper said.
It would not include Ulster Bank's operations in Northern
Ireland, the report said.
Ulster Bank and KKR declined to comment on the report.
Representatives of RBS and Apollo were not immediately available
to comment.
Earlier this year RBS commissioned investment bank Morgan
Stanley to advise it on potential merger opportunities
for its Irish unit.
The biggest bank in Northern Ireland and the third largest
in the Republic of Ireland, Ulster Bank has racked up losses of
2.5 billion pounds ($4.3 billion) over the past two years.
($1 = 0.5856 British Pounds; $1 = 0.7430 Euros)
