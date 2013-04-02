LONDON, April 2 Royal Bank of Scotland
is preparing to appoint Finance Director Bruce van Saun as the
head of its U.S. arm Citizens ahead of the flotation of the
unit, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The state-backed UK bank could appoint Nathan Bostock, its
head of restructuring and a former finance director of Abbey
National, as van Saun's replacement. Bostock is highly regarded
and is likely to be the front-runner if van Saun goes, although
no decisions have been finalised, the source said.
The Financial Times, which first reported the possible
moves, said the changes could be announced within a matter of
weeks.
RBS declined to comment.