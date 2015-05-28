(Adds comments from RBS, details)
By Steve Slater
LONDON May 28 Royal Bank of Scotland
could be asked to increase the size of the Williams & Glyn
business it plans to sell next year after the British government
asked for a speedy review of its impact on competition in the
banking market.
RBS must sell Williams & Glyn, which consists of 307
branches, as a condition of having received state aid during the
2007-09 financial crisis. The Treasury on Thursday asked the
Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to assess what impact
the sale would have on the British banking market.
The CMA has no powers to order changes, but the Treasury
could ask RBS - which is 80 percent owned by the government - to
add more branches or make other changes to make Williams & Glyn
a stronger "challenger" bank, industry sources said.
The government wants Williams & Glyn to increase
competition, especially for small and medium sized (SME)
businesses lending. It will be a separately licensed bank with
about 1.4 million retail customers and more than 200,00 SME
customers.
The CMA is already investigating competition in UK banking,
but the review into Williams & Glyn will be separate and the
findings will be reported by July.
The Treasury said the Prudential Regulation Authority would
separately assess whether the bank has a viable and sustainable
business model.
Williams & Glyn must be sold by the end of 2017. The sale
process has been costly and dogged by setbacks, largely related
to technology problems. In 2013 RBS sold a 49 percent stake to a
consortium of investors, led by U.S. private equity firm
Corsair. RBS last month named Jim Brown as chief executive of
the business.
"We are working hard and devoting significant resources to
establishing Williams & Glyn as a viable, standalone bank that
will bring increased competition to the retail market. We
continue to focus on achieving the best possible outcome for
customers, with an IPO planned for Q4 2016," an RBS spokeswoman
said.
A 2013 review on the impact of the sale by Britain's Office
of Fair Trading said there was no need to make enhancements to
the business.
(Editing by Sinead Cruise and Pravin Char)