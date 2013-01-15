MUMBAI/LONDON Jan 15 India's Yes Bank Ltd
is in talks to buy the local retail and commercial
operations of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBS), a
source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
A plan by RBS, majority owned by the UK government, to sell
the Indian businesses to HSBC Holdings Plc fell through
in November last year, more than two years after the two banks
started negotiations.
Yes Bank, India's No. 4 private sector lender with assets of
nearly $11 billion, is likely to start due diligence on the RBS
unit soon, said the source, declining to be named as he was not
authorised to speak to the media.
RBS, which is expected to be fined for its role in a global
interest-rate rigging scandal later in January, is selling off
unwanted assets to strengthen its capital position.
The bank is scaling back its international operations
following a bailout during the 2008 financial crisis which left
it 81 percent owned by the government. Britain's Finance
Minister George Osborne has ordered it to focus on domestic
activities.
The bank has shrunk its balance sheet by 700 billion pounds
since its rescue and is continuing to sell off unwanted assets
as it looks to meet tougher demands on capital requirements
being set by the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee.
RBS has been shrinking its Indian business since the
original deal with HSBC was struck in 2010 and it now has assets
of just 190 million pounds ($306 million).
The unit has 31 branches, 400,000 customers and made revenue
of 42 million pounds in the first nine months of last year, RBS
said in a statement last November.
A Yes Bank spokesman declined to comment. RBS said the bank
was reviewing all options for its retail and commercial
businesses in India.
The Economic Times newspaper earlier reported that Yes Bank
and domestic rival IndusInd Bank Ltd, headed by Ramesh
Sobti, former India chief of Dutch Bank ABN AMRO, are in talks
to buy RBS' India retail assets.
However, IndusInd Chief Operating Officer Paul Abraham told
Reuters the bank was not pursuing RBS's Indian assets.
"No, we are not interested," Abraham said, when asked
whether the bank was in talks for the RBS assets.