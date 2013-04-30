WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. bank regulators said
on Tuesday they ordered RBS Citizens to pay a $5 million penalty
to resolve issues with its overdraft and rebate programs.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said it also
ordered RBS Citizens, a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Scotland
Group Plc, to pay $2.5 million restitution to 265,000
customers who were allegedly misled by the bank through those
programs.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp entered into a related
settlement with Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania, a state bank
affiliate.
The bank neither admitted nor denied the regulatory
findings, according to the settlements.