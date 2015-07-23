MADRID, July 23 Euskaltel said on
Thursday it had agreed an offer for fellow cable company R
Cable, giving it an enterprise value of 1.2 billion euros ($1.3
billion) in the latest wave of consolidation in the Spanish
telecommunications market.
Tough competition and falling prices during a recession have
driven multibillion takeover deals in Spain with France's Orange
buying telecoms group Jazztel in September and
Vodafone buying cable operator Ono in March.
This latest deal between two of the last three independent
cable operators in the country will create a network of around
725,000 kilometres to serve 715,000 residential and business
customers in the north of Spain, Euskaltel said.
Basque country-based Euskaltel has offered shareholders in
Galicia-based R Cable a deal mostly in cash with the rest in new
shares, the company said in a statement, without giving further
details. The regionally-focused companies will retain their own
brands.
The offer values R Cable, which is majority owned by private
equity firm CVC, at around 10.9 times its earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), a
similar valuation to Euskaltel's stock market listing earlier
this month, the company said.
The agreement has been authorised by the boards of both
companies and is subject to due diligence and regulator
approval.
Analysts had long expected further tie-ups amongst small
companies in Spain's cable market, where Vodafone is the biggest
player following its Ono purchase in March.
Telecable, a cable company in the northern region of
Asturias majority-owned by U.S. private equity fund Carlyle
, is the last remaining independent player.
Euskatel's main shareholders are former savings bank
Kutxabank, Italian-owned private investors International Cable
and Spanish utility Iberdrola.
($1 = 0.9099 euro)
(Reporting by Sonya Dowsett)