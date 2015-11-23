MADRID Nov 23 Spanish telecoms group Euskaltel said on Monday it was launching a share issue to help pay for its 1.19 billion euro ($1.3 billion) acquisition of R Cable, adding the placement should be completed in coming days.

Basque-based Euskaltel's purchase of R Cable, which operates mainly in the northern region of Galicia, marks the latest wave of consolidation in a Spanish telecoms market where companies were hurt by the country's deep recession.

Euskaltel said in a statement it would issue over 25.3 million new shares as part of the planned capital hike, which combined with new loans and existing cash will be used to finance the acquisition. The 1.19 billion euro price tag also includes debt.

The company had previously said the share issue would be worth 255 million euros, but the price at which shares will be sold has not yet been determined. Underwriters Citigroup and UBS are sounding out demand among institutional investors, and the sale should be completed in coming days.

Corporacion Financiera Alba, a financial holding group belonging to Spanish investment group March, as well as Galician-based lender Abanca and some Euskaltel executives, have already agreed to invest 132.5 million euros between them in the share issue.

Abanca was already a shareholder in R Cable, while private equity firm CVC is selling out of the company, in which it held a 70 percent stake.

The new shares issued by Euskaltel, which listed on the Spanish stock market in July, will start trading on Nov. 26, the company said.

($1 = 0.9418 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by David Holmes)