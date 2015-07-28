MADRID, July 28 Spain's Euskaltel said on Tuesday its acquisition of fellow cable operator R Cable, based in the northwestern region of Galicia, would deliver synergies in line with other deals in the cable sector and help it make payouts to shareholders.

Euskaltel, which agreed last week on an offer for R which valued the group at 1.2 billion euros ($1.33 billion), said it would be paying 600 million euros in cash and the rest in newly issued shares.

The move by Euskaltel, based in the Basque Country and which was listed on the stock market earlier this year, marks the latest wave of consolidation in the Spanish telecoms market. ($1 = 0.9043 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)