Feb 5 Oman's Raysut Cement reported a 9.2 percent increase in fourth-quarter profit after tax on Thursday that missed analysts' estimates, according to Reuters calculations.

The company made a profit of 6.55 million rials ($17.0 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, up from 6.00 million rials in the prior-year period, Reuters calculated based on the company's financial statements and Reuters data.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast Raysut's quarterly profit would be 7.55 million riyals.

The firm made a profit of 27.43 million rials in 2014, versus a profit of 27.53 million rials in 2013, according to a statement to Muscat's bourse.