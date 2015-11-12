Nov 12 Three months ended Sept 30 (versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated) July-Sept 2015 July-Sept 2014 Net profit 0.48 VS 0.78 Net sales 25.56 VS 22.05 NOTE: Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers is a state-owned producer of chemicals and fertilizers. (Reporting By Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai)