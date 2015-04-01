By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, April 1
NEW YORK, April 1 Exotic dancers at a Midtown
Manhattan strip club will receive up to $15 million in a
settlement announced on Wednesday resolving a lawsuit claiming
they were employees unfairly classified as independent
contractors.
The settlement, disclosed in court papers, came after a
Manhattan federal judge in November awarded dancers at its
Rick's Cabaret club $10.9 million and ahead of a April 27 trial
over further amounts they sought.
The lawsuit was brought on behalf of some 2,000 dancers
employed at the club going back to 2005. Rick's Caberet is owned
by Peregrine Enterprises Inc, a unit of RCI Hospitality Holdings
Inc.
RCI Chief Executive Eric Langan said in a statement the
company believed it could ultimately pay about $9.5 million to
$12.5 million, depending on the number of dancers eligible for
the settlement.
"We believe it is in the best interest of shareholders to
resolve this case now, to eliminate uncertainty and the ongoing
cost of litigation," Langan said.
The settlement is subject to court approval. A lawyer for
the plaintiffs did not respond to requests for comment.
Shares in RCI Hospitality Holdings closed up 1.73 percent at
$10.59 on the NASDAQ.
In 2013, U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer ruled that
Rick's Cabaret exercised so much control over the dancers that
they were actually employees subject to the club's rules and
could not make independent decisions about their work.
The strippers did not receive salaries, only tips and fees
for dances, usually $20, and payment for time spent with
customers in semi-private rooms.
As employees, the judge found, they were entitled to mininum
wage protections under federal law.
In November, Engelmayer awarded the plaintiffs $10.9 million
in damages for unpaid wages and withheld gratuities owed to
dancers employed at Rick's Cabaret.
The judge had left for trial whether RCI Hospitality
Holdings should be jointly held liable with Peregrine
Enterprises.
The case is Sabrina Hart et al v. Rick's Cabaret
International Inc., No. 09cv3043, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)