By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, April 20 Rogers Communications Inc
posted an unexpected 17 percent drop in quarterly
profit on Monday as the cable, phone and media company struggled
to hold on to customers during a period of industry-wide
turbulence.
The Toronto-based company, already struggling to maintain
its leading position in the wireless industry, had to deal with
regulatory changes in both its wireless and television markets
that make it easier for customers to switch to rivals.
Rogers lost 26,000 net postpaid wireless subscribers, who
typically spend much more than those who prepay for service. It
also lost 37,000 prepay customers.
Still, operating revenue rose 5 percent to C$3.175 billion
as those who stayed chose more expensive plans, including some
that pool data usage across multiple devices.
"They're going to have to prove themselves now," said Dave
Heger, a senior equity analyst at Edward Jones. "The revenue
trends seem to be going in the right direction, but I'm not
convinced yet on earnings."
Rogers said it spent one third more on subsidized equipment
sales in the quarter, in part to target wireless customers whose
contracts expire during the so-called "double cohort" zone. That
refers to the expiration of three-year wireless contracts signed
before the introduction of a wireless code that bans them, plus
the newer two-year contracts up for renewal in the same period.
Rogers also lost 41,000 cable-TV subscribers, 7,000 Internet
customers and 20,000 landline telephone lines in the first
quarter.
It said much of that slip was caused by the elimination of a
30-day waiting period before TV, Internet and landline phone
contracts could be canceled.
The company hopes to offset the loss of price-conscious
customers with value-added services, such as unlimited use
Internet plans launched earlier this year.
"The new plans have been received very well," Rogers Chief
Executive Officer Guy Laurence said on a call with analysts.
"It's clear that demand in the average family is growing quite
quickly. The number of devices connected to a router is
increasing."
Rogers had net income of C$255 million ($209 million), or 48
Canadian cents a share, in the quarter, compared with C$307
million, or 57 cents a share, a year earlier.
Rogers said it earned 53 cents a share on an adjusted basis.
Analysts had, on average, expected Rogers to earn 63
Canadian cents a share on revenue of C$3.16 billion, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1=$1.22 Canadian)
(Editing by Chris Reese,; Peter Galloway and Andre Grenon)