(Corrects rise in profit to 39.8 pct from 28.4 pct in headline and first paragraph)

Oct 22 Canada's Rogers Communications Inc reported a 39.8 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher revenue from its media and wireless business.

Rogers, which has the largest share of Canada's wireless market, said net income rose to C$464 million ($353.82 million), or 90 Canadian cents per basic share, in the third quarter, from C$332 million, or 64 Canadian cents per basic share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4 percent to C$3.38 billion. ($1 = 1.3114 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru and Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Don Sebastian)