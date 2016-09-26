TORONTO, Sept 26 Rogers Communications Inc will incur third-quarter losses of between C$100 million ($75.60 million) to C$140 million as it shuts down its Shomi video streaming service, the Canadian company said on Monday.

Rogers said in a statement that Shomi, a joint venture it announced in August 2014 with fellow Canadian company Shaw Communications Inc, will wind down as of Nov. 30.

($1 = 1.3228 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto; Editing by Leslie Adler)