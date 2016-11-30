JOHANNESBURG Nov 30 South Africa's RCL Foods
will lay off 1,350 factory workers in the Kwazulu-Natal
province after an increase in cheaper poultry imports, the
Managing Director for the firm's Consumer Division Scott Pitman
said.
The food producer, which manufacture consumer products
including packaged chicken, will cut production at their
Hammersdale facility in the province by 50 percent, Pitman said.
The poultry industry is battling for survival in the face of
stiff price competition from producers in Brazil, the European
Union and the United States, as well as the worst drought in a
century, the industry association has said.
