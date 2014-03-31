BRIEF-Huasi Holding sees H1 2017 net profit up 0-30 pct
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 8.7 million yuan to 11.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (8.7 million yuan)
March 31 RCL Foods Ltd
* Company had originally anticipated implementing BEE transactions by Monday, 31 March 2014.
* TSB BEE transaction has become unconditional and will be implemented on Thursday, 3 April 2014
* Due to various delays at Companies and Intellectual Property Commission ("CIPC"), BEE transactions cannot be implemented by anticipated date
* Anticipates that RCL Foods bee transaction will be implemented by no later than Friday, 30 May 2014 Johannesburg Newsroom; +27 11 775 3155 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 23.4 percent to 48.1 percent, or to be 100 million yuan to 120 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (81 million yuan)