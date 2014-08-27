Aug 27 RCL Foods Ltd
* Headline loss from continuing operations of R332,6 million
(2013: profit r18,8 million) for financial year ended 30 june
2014
* Headline EPS loss of 47,7 cents (2013: profit 4,8 cents)
* Revenue for 12 months to June 2014 increased by 95,1% to
R19,7 billion
* To declare a final gross cash dividend of 20 cents per
share for period ended 30 June 2014 (2013: nil).
* Poultry industry remains in crisis and effectiveness of
recently announced anti-dumping protection will be key to
survival of industry
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: