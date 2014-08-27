Aug 27 RCL Foods Ltd

* Headline loss from continuing operations of R332,6 million (2013: profit r18,8 million) for financial year ended 30 june 2014

* Headline EPS loss of 47,7 cents (2013: profit 4,8 cents)

* Revenue for 12 months to June 2014 increased by 95,1% to R19,7 billion

* To declare a final gross cash dividend of 20 cents per share for period ended 30 June 2014 (2013: nil).

* Poultry industry remains in crisis and effectiveness of recently announced anti-dumping protection will be key to survival of industry