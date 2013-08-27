BRIEF-Muyuan Foods posts hog sales for March, average selling prices down from Jan-Feb
* Says hog sales at 670 million yuan ($97.13 million) in March, average selling prices down 8.4 percent from Jan-Feb at 15.77 yuan/kg
JOHANNESBURG Aug 27 RCL Foods Ltd : * Results for the year ended 30 June 2013 * Headline earnings per share from continuing operations down 94,8% * Revenue up 28,7%
* Says hog sales at 670 million yuan ($97.13 million) in March, average selling prices down 8.4 percent from Jan-Feb at 15.77 yuan/kg
* Says 1 billion won worth of its first series bonds with warrants have been exercised into 473,933 shares of the co, at 2,110 won/share
* Oil stocks rise as crude jumps (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)