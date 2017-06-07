MUMBAI, June 7 Shares in India's Reliance
Communications were down 2.2 percent in pre-open trade after
credit rating agencies Moody's and Fitch downgraded the company
to default levels, their second rating cut in as many weeks.
Shares in the company were at 19.70 rupees in pre-open trade
versus their previous close of 20.15 rupees on Tuesday.
RCom had on Friday secured a seven-month reprieve from
lenders on its debt servicing obligations. The banks will
consider converting part of their debt to equity if the company
does not repay loans as planned by end-December.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sam Holmes)