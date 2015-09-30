* Ambani brothers' telecoms units to share airwaves,
* Reliance Comms to announce stake sale in mobile tower unit
By Nivedita Bhattacharjee
MUMBAI, Sept 30 Indian mobile telecoms operator
Reliance Communications Ltd will partner conglomerate
Reliance Industries Ltd's telecoms unit to trade and
share mobile airwaves and offer high-speed 4G services.
With this partnership, India's once-feuding Ambani brothers
have taken another step in working together after their father
Dhirubhai Ambani's death in 2002 led to a power struggle between
his two sons that split the Reliance empire.
Mukesh Ambani, the country's richest man, controls Reliance
Industries, while Reliance Communications, India's
fourth-biggest mobile phone carrier, is controlled by his
younger brother Anil.
Reliance Communications and Reliance Industries' telecoms
unit, Jio, have entered into business tie-ups in the last couple
of years that included sharing of mobile masts and leasing of
optic fibre network.
On Wednesday, Anil Ambani told his company's shareholders
that the latest partnership would allow Reliance Communications
to access 4G mobile networks of Jio, which, in turn, can use the
former's 2G and 3G networks when needed.
The pact will facilitate Reliance Communications' customers
access to Jio's 4G networks on an "asset-light and minimal capex
model", a company statement cited Anil as saying at the annual
shareholders' meeting.
Jio won 4G mobile airwaves in 2010 and is expected to start
nationwide commercial services by end of this year, joining
leading Indian carriers Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone
Group Plc's India unit.
Reliance Communications will also enter into a pact with Jio
for trading and sharing of 4G mobile airwaves, said Anil, whose
empire includes infrastructure and financial services companies.
4G typically offer customers faster internet browsing speed.
Mobile phone carriers in India, the world's second-biggest
market by number of customers, have spent billions of dollars on
buying telecom airwaves to meet surging demand for voice and
data services.
An Internet-based startup boom in the country has also seen
increased adaptability on smartphones, bolstering the demand for
high-speed data.
Reliance Communications was also at an "advanced stage of
merger talks" with the India telecom operations of Russian
billionaire Vladimir Yevtushenkov's conglomerate Sistema
, Anil said.
The company also expects to sign and announce the sale of a
stake in its mobile tower unit "within the next month or two", a
transaction which would result in reduction in its debt, he
said.
Shares in Reliance Communications, the most-leveraged Indian
telecoms carrier with $5.8 billion in net debt as of the end of
March, ended 6 percent higher on Wednesday at 67.85 rupees,
while the broader Mumbai market index rose 1.4 percent.
(Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)