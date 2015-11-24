MUMBAI Nov 24 Reliance Communications Ltd , India's fourth-biggest wireless carrier, is nearing a deal to sell its mobile phone masts unit to one or a consortium of private equity firms, three sources with direct knowledge said.

The carrier, headed by billionaire Anil Ambani, could sign a deal as early as next week to sell the unit in which it owns about 96 percent, said the sources who declined to be named as the talks are private.

Reliance Communications expects an enterprise value of about 230 billion rupees ($3.5 billion) for the unit, the sources said. One of the sources said the equity value could be around $2 billion.

The sources did not name the likely buyer.

The company, which said in September it expected to sign and announce the sale of a stake in its mobile tower unit within the next month or two, declined to comment on Tuesday.

($1 = 66.3552 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Sumeet Chatterjee; Additional reporting by Karen Rebelo; editing by Susan Thomas)