MUMBAI Aug 17 Reliance Communications Ltd
, India's fourth-biggest mobile phone carrier, said it
had received non-binding bids from a number of interested buyers
for the sale of a majority stake in Reliance Infratel, its tower
unit.
Reliance Communications' shares jumped more than 4 percent
after the announcement.
The company, the most leveraged Indian telecommunications
carrier with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of almost five times,
has been talking about a plan to sell a stake in its tower unit
as it focuses on its core business.
A formal process for the sale of a controlling 51 percent
stake in its tower unit was launched a few weeks back.
On Monday, Reliance Communications said it had short-listed
a number of "very credible interested parties to progress to the
next round of the process," but did not name any interested
parties.
The company said sale proceeds from the proposed transaction
was expected to reduce its overall gross debt during the current
financial year substantially.
Reliance Communications had a net debt of 386 billion rupees
($5.91 billion) at the end of June, up from 367.3 billion rupees
as of March 31.
($1 = 65.3250 Indian rupee)
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by
Anand Basu)