BRIEF-Vardhman Special Steels March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 47.3 million rupees versus profit 44.5 million rupees year ago
MUMBAI Nov 14 Reliance Communications Ltd , India's fourth-biggest mobile carrier, posted a 77 percent drop in second-quarter net profit, partly hurt by fewer customers joining its network as compared to rivals.
Reliance Communications, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, said consolidated net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was 1.53 billion rupees ($24.8 million), compared with 6.75 billion rupees a year earlier.
Sales came in at 50.9 billion rupees, compared with 52.66 billion rupees a year earlier. ($1 = 61.7250 rupee) (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)
* March quarter consol net profit 269,000 rupees versus profit 18.6 million rupees year ago