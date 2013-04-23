MUMBAI, April 23 Shares in Reliance
Communications Ltd fell as much as 5 percent after
Reliance Industries Ltd's telecom unit, Reliance Jio
Infocomm, and Bharti Airtel Ltd entered into an
agreement for international data connectivity.
"Tie-up with Bharti means Reliance is open to players other
than Reliance Comm as well, which decreases the probability of
further deals between Reliance Communications and Reliance
Industries," said G. Chokkalingam, executive director & chief
investment officer, Centrum Wealth Management.
The Anil Ambani-controlled Reliance Communications has
gained 76.8 percent in April as of Monday's close, on hopes that
the company will extend its pact with brother Mukesh
Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries.
Earlier this month, the two companies signed a pact which
would allow Reliance Jio to use the fibre optic network of
Reliance Communications, signalling the first sign of thaw in
relation between the estranged brothers.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)