* First major consolidation in Indian telecoms industry in 7
yrs
* RCom to get access to Sistema's spectrum for 4G use
* Sistema taking 10 pct stake in RCom
(Adds details on deal, analyst quote)
By Nivedita Bhattacharjee
MUMBAI, Nov 2 Indian telecoms operator Reliance
Communications has agreed to buy Russian conglomerate
Sistema's Indian mobile phone business with a share
swap that marks the first major deal in seven years in a crowded
and indebted sector.
The agreement will see Sistema take a 10 percent stake in
billionaire Anil Ambani's RCom, worth about $290 million at
current prices, in exchange for its operations.
RCom has also agreed to cover payments for mobile airwaves
to be allotted to Russian billionaire Vladimir Yevtushenkov's
Sistema, it said.
RCom and Sistema did not provide a value for the deal, but
one person with direct knowledge of negotiations put the total
at close to 45 billion Indian rupees ($686 million).
Monday's announcement comes at a critical time for a
fast-growing but hugely competitive industry: just weeks ahead
of the long-awaited launch of telecoms operations by Reliance
Industries, the conglomerate controlled by Ambani's
brother, Mukesh Ambani.
India's mobile phone market is the world's second-biggest
after China by number of customers, but its phone carriers
operate on wafer-thin margins and cut-throat competition that
have dented their balance sheets.
Reliance Industries' deep pockets are expected to pile
pressure on smaller players, most of them heavily in debt.
Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd, the local unit of Sistema,
has less than 1 percent share, with some nine million customers
and 15 billion rupees in annual revenue, in a market that has
over 10 players.
But it owns precious bandwidth that services the high-speed
fourth-generation, or 4G, network, which is expected to see a
huge demand as more Indians use their smartphones and tablets to
shop, bank or surf the Internet.
"Spectrum is the key asset required for telecom carriers to
gain scale," said Neil Shah, research director at Counterpoint
Technology Market Research.
"The customer addition is OK, but with this added spectrum,
now RCom will be present in circles they weren't."
Last month, RCom said it would partner Reliance Industries'
telecoms unit, Jio, to trade and share mobile airwaves and offer
4G services, which, in turn, can use the former's 2G and 3G
networks when needed. The partnership was a rare sign of
cooperation between the two Ambanis.
Sistema's India unit scaled back its operations in 2013 when
it had to buy new telecommunication permits after earlier
permits were cancelled following a broader licensing scandal.
On Monday, RCom said it would pay what Sistema owes for its
mobile broadband spectrum, which works out to about 3.9 billion
rupees per year for the next 10 years.
($1 = 65.5900 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Clara Ferreira
Marques and Muralikumar Anantharaman)