NEW DELHI, April 10 The undersea cable unit of India's Reliance Communications has received an "in principle" approval from the Singapore stock exchange for its initial public offering of shares, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said.

Proceeds from the listing of the unit will be about 70 billion rupees ($1.4 billion), said the source, declining to be named as details of the deal are not public yet. The source said the listing would take place in the current quarter.

($1=51.2 rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)