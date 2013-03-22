MILAN, March 22 Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup said on Friday its board will meet next Wednesday to approve its business plan to 2015 and terms of a capital increase and debt restructuring programme.

Heavily-indebted RCS, which owns the influential Corriere della Sera newspaper, announced in early February a large-scale restructuring that includes a cash injection and the sale of a wide range of assets.

In December, RCS MediaGroup said it would need a large injection of capital to accelerate its digital transition and reverse losses over the next three years.

In its statement on Friday RCS said the board meeting next Wednesday will also examine preliminary 2012 results.

The company said a second board meeting will then be called between April 10-15 to approve final results for last year and set the date for a shareholders meeting some time between May 16-24.

Last month sources told Reuters RCS planned to lay off 800 people. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)