MILAN, March 22 Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup
said on Friday its board will meet next Wednesday to
approve its business plan to 2015 and terms of a capital
increase and debt restructuring programme.
Heavily-indebted RCS, which owns the influential Corriere
della Sera newspaper, announced in early February a large-scale
restructuring that includes a cash injection and the sale of a
wide range of assets.
In December, RCS MediaGroup said it would need a large
injection of capital to accelerate its digital transition and
reverse losses over the next three years.
In its statement on Friday RCS said the board meeting next
Wednesday will also examine preliminary 2012 results.
The company said a second board meeting will then be called
between April 10-15 to approve final results for last year and
set the date for a shareholders meeting some time between May
16-24.
Last month sources told Reuters RCS planned to lay off 800
people.
