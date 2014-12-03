(Adds information on brokerage firms RCS owns and its rising
stock price)
By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK Dec 3 RCS Capital Corp
remains the securities industry's leader in raising money for
privately traded real estate investment trusts despite a crisis
that has hurt its stock and sales relationships, Chief Executive
Officer Michael Weil said on Wednesday.
When industry rankings are published within the next week on
equity raised for private REITs and other illiquid investments,
RCS will remain "the industry's biggest fundraiser" despite a
suspension of hundreds of selling agreements, Weil said at a
conference in Florida sponsored by Merrill Lynch.
RCS Capital shares have lost 44 percent of their value since
American Realty Capital Properties Inc announced a $23
million accounting error on Oct. 29. Although RCS Capital
executives have close ties to ARCP's affiliates, it is a
separate company with separate accounting systems, Weil said.
"The rumors of our death have been significantly
exaggerated," he said.
Shares of RCS rebounded for the first time in weeks on
Wednesday. In early afternoon trading, they were up 4.6 percent
at $9.81.
REIT sales through brokerage firms have dropped because the
firms suspended more than 200 selling agreements since the end
of October so they could review the health of RCS and the
investments it is selling. Weil said their confidence was
growing due largely to a report from FTI Consulting commissioned
by RCS's audit and oversight committee that verifies previously
issued financial statements.
About 60 selling agreements have been restored, but RCS has
not specified the names or number of brokerage firms that are
back in its selling network. It will begin to publish updates on
restored agreements at the end of December, Weil said.
He also told investors on Wednesday that in next year's
first quarter, sales and company profits would return to "the
pace that many of you expected."
The bulk of RCS's profitability comes from the nine
independent brokerage firms it owns as part of its Cetera
Financial Group. Their 9,200 brokers are largely immune to the
ARCP crisis because they operate under their own names or under
the Cetera name, Weil said.
The brokerage empire was built in the past two years by RCS
Executive Chairman and REIT magnate Nicholas Schorsch. Two more
deals are in the offing, and RCS has enough cash to continue
buying firms, Chief Financial Officer Brian Jones said at the
conference.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa
Von Ahn)