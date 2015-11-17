Nov 16 RCS Capital Corp said it
appointed Lawrence Roth as chief executive officer to replace
Michael Weil, who has stepped down effective immediately.
Weil, who took the job in September last year, will remain
on RCS Capital's board, the company said in a statement on
Monday.
Roth earlier did a four-month stint on the RCS board.
RCS Capital, a real estate investment firm founded by
entrepreneur Nicholas Schorsch, has been in turbulence after one
of its units announced a $23 million accounting error in October
last year.
Another unit of the company, Realty Capital Securities, was
last week charged by Massachusetts' top securities regulator
with fraudulently casting shareholder proxy votes.
RCS Capital had said in August it would divest a major
business, give 5.6 million shares to senior executives and a
major outside investor and replace its chief executive and chief
financial officer.
RCS Capital's shares have fallen 98 percent this year.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)