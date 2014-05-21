May 21 Cetera Financial Group, the independent
brokerage business of RCS Capital Corp, named Erinn
Ford as president of its advisory unit.
Ford's appointment comes soon after RCS Capital named Larry
Roth as the chief executive of Cetera Financial earlier in May,
as part of a management shakeup.
RCS Capital bought Cetera in April for about $1.2 billion.
Ford, 44, joined Cetera Financial in 2012 as a senior vice
president of its advisory business. Prior to joining Cetera, she
served as chief operations officer and chief marketing officer
of an independent broker-dealer and investment advisor.
Ford will report to Brett Harrison, CEO of Cetera Advisors.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)