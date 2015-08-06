By Jed Horowitz
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 6 Shares of RCS Capital Corp
soared 18 percent on Thursday morning on speculation
about a major announcement it planned to make and then tumbled
29 percent when the retail brokerage company said it lost $66.1
million in the second quarter, will sell a core business unit
and is replacing its top management.
RCS, which owns 11 retail brokerage firms that sell
investments through 10,500 independent brokers, also said it
expects revenue to remain weak through the rest of the year.
The developments cap a turbulent year for RCS, whose shares
are down 70 percent in the past 12 months, while leaving open
many questions about its future strategy.
To replenish its capital, RCS is raising $25 million from
private equity firm Apollo Global Management and $12.5
million from Luxor Capital Partners, already a major investor in
the company. It also said it will simplify its business by
selling its "wholesale" business to Apollo for $25 million. That
business supplies high-commission real estate funds to rival
brokerage firms for sale to retail investors.
RCS was cobbled together by real estate entrepreneur
Nicholas Schorsch, who bought retail brokerage company Cetera
Financial Group in April 2014 with plans to have it sell shares
of illiquid real estate investment trusts to small investors.
Schorsch added six more small brokerage firms in a year, but his
fortunes sagged last October when a REIT he controlled said it
had misstated results.
In a conference call with analysts, Chief Executive Michael
Weil - who took the job in September and will keep it until a
replacement is found for him and the company's chief financial
officer - said RCS will become a "more simplified" and pure
retail brokerage company that is "positioned well to grow and
thrive in the face of regulatory headwinds."
He was referring to a rule proposed by the U.S. Department
of Labor that would prevent brokers from selling high-commission
products for customers' 401(k) plans and other retirement
accounts.
Veteran independent brokerage CEO Larry Roth, who is
president of the Cetera brokerage businesses, said brokers will
get a new menu of Apollo-sponsored "alternative" investment
products to sell to wealthier investors. That will make the firm
more similar to full-service brokerages such as Morgan Stanley
and Bank of America's Merrill Lynch Wealth Management
, which encourage their brokers to pursue clients with at
least $250,000 to invest.
"We need high-quality, institutionally manufactured
solutions for our clients," Roth said. "You can't live on
stocks, bonds and cash alone."
Apollo has an "appetite to really grow their retail
business," he added.
He was pessimistic about a quick rebound from the "soft"
second quarter, when investors stayed away from expensive
products and those such as interest-rate sensitive variable
annuities. LPL Financial, the biggest independent U.S.
broker, made a similar forecast on Wednesday.
Like LPL, RCS also will begin selling more advisory accounts
to clients rather than traditional brokerage accounts, Weil and
Roth said. Advisory accounts are more stable than
transaction-based commission accounts because clients pay fees
based on money held in their accounts.
Shares of RCS Capital closed at $4.25, down 29.1 percent.
