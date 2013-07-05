MILAN, July 5 A rights issue to buy shares in a 421 million euros ($540.33 million) capital increase of Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup had been 85 percent subscribed, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

RCS, which publishes the influential newspaper Corriere della Sera, needs the rights issue to remain in business after incurring losses on a debt-financed acquisition in Spain and weak advertising and circulation sales in recession-hit Italy. The capital increase ended on Friday. ($1 = 0.7792 euros) (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; Writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Emilio Parodi and Jennifer Clark)