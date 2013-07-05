MILAN, July 5 A rights issue to buy shares in a
421 million euros ($540.33 million) capital increase of Italian
publisher RCS Mediagroup had been 85 percent
subscribed, a source close to the matter said on Friday.
RCS, which publishes the influential newspaper Corriere
della Sera, needs the rights issue to remain in business after
incurring losses on a debt-financed acquisition in Spain and
weak advertising and circulation sales in recession-hit Italy.
The capital increase ended on Friday.
($1 = 0.7792 euros)
