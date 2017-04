MILAN, July 5 A capital increase to raise 420.8 million euros ($540.08 million) by Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup has been 85 percent subscribed, the company said on Friday.

RCS, which publishes the influential newspaper Corriere della Sera, needs the rights issue to remain in business after incurring losses on a debt-financed acquisition in Spain and weak advertising and circulation sales in recession-hit Italy. ($1 = 0.7792 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)