MILAN Feb 22 Italian debt-laden publisher RCS MediaGroup is in talks to reschedule 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) of debt repayment and is aiming to keep a possible rights issue as small as possible, its chief executive said on Friday.

"The company must demonstrate in this phase a sense of responsibility.... in order to asks shareholders and banks for as little as possible," Pietro Scott Jovane said on the sidelines of an event.

Back in December, RCS said it would need a large injection of capital to accelerate its digital transition and reverse losses over the next three years..

Sources close to the situation have said RCS was mulling a cash call of at least 400 million euros.

On Friday, Scott Jovane, who joined RCS in May to turn the troubled publisher around, said the company had received several expression of interest for its magazines it has put up for sale.

He said the priority was debt cutting and that it was too early to talk about a possible sale of its real estate assets. ($1 = 0.7563 euros) (Reporting By Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Jennifer Clark)