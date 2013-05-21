MILAN May 21 Italy's cash-strapped publisher
RCS Mediagroup said on Tuesday it asked its banks to
change the terms of a deal on debt renegotiation to reflect the
recent improvement in financial markets.
The board of the publisher, which publishes the influential
daily Corriere della Sera, agreed with creditor banks to
reschedule maturing loans worth 575 million euros at mid-April.
On Tuesday the company also said there is nothing new to
communicate about its asset disposal plan.
In particular, the publisher said the process to sell its
unit Dada is continuing, and that a finalisation could come by
the third quarter of this year should ongoing negotiations be
successful.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Naomi O'Leary)