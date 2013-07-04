MILAN, July 4 One of Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup's main shareholders said on Thursday he is prepared to increase his stake to over 20 percent by acquiring unsold rights to buy shares in a capital increase that ends on Friday.

Tod's owner Diego Della Valle has an 8.7 percent stake in the loss making publisher, which has been forced to raise more cash to cover losses and stay in business.

Della Valle has criticized the publisher's turnaround plan.

Some of the publisher's controlling shareholders have decided not to take up their stake in the capital increase, diluting their holding.

Della Valle said on Thursday that many of the publisher's shareholders were in favor of dissolving an agreement that had locked up their control of the company.

Such a move would be rare in Italy and would make the group a potential takeover target.

He added however that he had not consulted Fiat, which emerged as the group's largest shareholder last week.

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Jennifer Clark)