MILAN, July 5 RCS Mediagroup
shareholder Diego Della Valle said on Friday he fully subscribed
his portion of a 421 million euro ($540.33 million) capital
increase at the Italian publisher, as expected.
Della Valle, owner of luxury goods group Tod's,
said in a statement he will have a stake of 8.81 percent of the
company after its capital increase is completed.
The publisher of Italy's largest daily Corriere della Sera
needs to increase its capital to stay in business. It plans to
return to profitability by cutting costs.
Della Valle has previously opposed the restructuring plan
put forward by the publisher's management.
($1 = 0.7744 euros)
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)