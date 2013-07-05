MILAN, July 5 RCS Mediagroup shareholder Diego Della Valle said on Friday he fully subscribed his portion of a 421 million euro ($540.33 million) capital increase at the Italian publisher, as expected.

Della Valle, owner of luxury goods group Tod's, said in a statement he will have a stake of 8.81 percent of the company after its capital increase is completed.

The publisher of Italy's largest daily Corriere della Sera needs to increase its capital to stay in business. It plans to return to profitability by cutting costs.

Della Valle has previously opposed the restructuring plan put forward by the publisher's management.

($1 = 0.7744 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)