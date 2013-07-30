MILAN, July 30 Insurer Fondiaria-SAI
will leave the shareholder pact of RCS Mediagroup but
will remain an investor in the Italian publisher, the Chief
Executive of insurer Unipol said on Tuesday.
"I hope that all the important (RCS) shareholders, without
exception, can help stabilise the shareholder structure and
implement a solid and credible business plan," Carlo Cimbri
said.
Fondiaria has a 5.65 percent stake in RCS.
Unipol is slated to merge with Fondiaria, which it already
controls, in the coming months.
Carmaker Fiat recently won a battle for control of
RCS, publisher of influential newspaper Corriere della Sera.
The shareholder pact of RCS is being rejigged.
