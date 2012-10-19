VERONA, Italy Oct 19 Intesa Sanpaolo's supervisory board Chairman Giovanni Bazoli said on Friday he believes there will be a capital hike at loss-making Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup.

RCS, publisher of Italy's leading newspaper Corriere della Sera, is under pressure because of writedowns on its Spanish operations and Italian media have speculated the company may need a capital infusion of up to 400 million euros ($517 million).

Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest retail bank, is part of the shareholders' pact which controls roughly 58 percent of RCS shares.

(Reporting by Carlo Saccon)