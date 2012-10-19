Egypt orders Qatari ambassador to leave in 2 days -foreign ministry
CAIRO, June 5 Egypt has given the Qatari ambassador in Cairo 48 hours to leave the country and has recalled its senior representative in Doha, the foreign ministry said on Monday.
VERONA, Italy Oct 19 Intesa Sanpaolo's supervisory board Chairman Giovanni Bazoli said on Friday he believes there will be a capital hike at loss-making Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup.
RCS, publisher of Italy's leading newspaper Corriere della Sera, is under pressure because of writedowns on its Spanish operations and Italian media have speculated the company may need a capital infusion of up to 400 million euros ($517 million).
Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest retail bank, is part of the shareholders' pact which controls roughly 58 percent of RCS shares.
(Reporting by Carlo Saccon)
CAIRO, June 5 Egypt has given the Qatari ambassador in Cairo 48 hours to leave the country and has recalled its senior representative in Doha, the foreign ministry said on Monday.
COLOMBO, June 5 The Maldives said on Monday it was severing diplomatic ties with Qatar, following a coordinated move by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, who accused the Gulf state of supporting terrorism.