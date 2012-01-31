MILAN Jan 31 RCS Mediagroup's French publishing unit Flammarion has attracted buying interest from Gallimard, Editis, and La Martiniere, a person close to the situation said on Tuesday.

RCS Mediagroup's executive committee decided January 19 to see if there were interested buyers for non-strategic assets, which includes Flammarion.

Until now, the French publisher has been considered strategic by RCS.

RCS had no comment on the Flammarion sale.

Its board will meet February 13 to approve preliminary results.

(Reporting by Paola Arosio and Claudia Cristoferi)