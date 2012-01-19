MILAN Jan 19 Italy's RCS MediaGroup
has received two offers, including one from
prestigious Paris publisher Gallimard for the French publishing
house it controls Flammarion, two sources close to the matter
said on Thursday.
RCS MediaGroup is holding on Thursday an executive committee
which is evaluating the offers but will not take a decision.
"RCS has received an offer from Gallimard as well as a
second one," one source told Reuters.
RCS declined to comment.
Italian daily La Stampa said on Tuesday that publishing
company Gallimard has made an offer worth more than 200 million
euros for the 77 pct stake in Flammarion held by debt-laden RCS.
The paper said RCS shareholders were divided on what to do.
"The offer from Gallimard is not the only one," the second
source said.
(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; Writing by Michel Rose)