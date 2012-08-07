MILAN Aug 7 Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup has called an extraordinary shareholders meeting for October 16 after reporting a 427 million-euro ($530 million) loss in the first half of the year, the size of which forces it to convene such a meeting.

The loss was due to a 305 million-euro writedown on the publisher's Spanish assets, and sparked market speculation on August 1 that the publisher could be forced to ask shareholders for a capital increase.

"The group needs to find a way to enhance the capital structure," said Mediobanca in a research note on August 1 that cut the stock to neutral. "We do believe that a capital increase does not represent the only way."

According to Italian law, when a company's losses amount to the equivalent of one third of its capital, it must call a special shareholders meeting to discuss and vote on "appropriate measures" to stem losses.

The "appropriate measures" must be disclosed to the market eight days ahead of the shareholders' meeting, according to law.

The publisher, which was not available for comment on Tuesday, has not outlined how it intends to return to profitability.

On July 31 RCS Mediagroup said it will approve a new business plan "on a date yet to be announced."

RCS Mediagroup publishes Corriere della Sera, Italy's leading daily. Its controlling shareholders include Assicurazioni Generali, Fiat, Intesa Sanapaolo, and Mediobanca. ($1=0.8052 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Greg Mahlich)