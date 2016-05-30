BRIEF-Real Estate Egyptian Consortium Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 19.9 million versus EGP 4.1 million year ago
MILAN May 30 Italy market regulator Consob has carried out an inspection at investment bank Mediobanca with tax police over a bid launched on publisher RCS MediaGroup, a source close to the lender said on Monday.
It was an ordinary inspection to collect documents, the source added.
Private equity firm Investindustrial and a group of RCS shareholders, including Mediobanca, agreed earlier this month to launch a takeover bid on the publisher to trump a previous offer by Cairo Communication.
Consob did not comment.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Paola Arosio)
May 16 Sixth Of October Development and Investment Co