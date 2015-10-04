BRIEF-Automotive products maker KTK Group issues prospectus for Shanghai IPO
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2pBTGTM (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
MILAN Oct 5 Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup said on Sunday it had agreed to sell its book publishing unit to rival Arnoldo Mondadori Editore for 127.5 million euros ($143 million).
In a statement, RCS said the deal included the sale of its entire 99.99 percent stake in RCS Libri, together with underlying shareholdings.
But it said it excluded a 58 percent stake in publishing house Adelphi Edizioni which would instead be sold to shareholder Roberto Calasso.
The deal envisages a price adjustment mechanism, worth a maximum of plus or minus 5 million euros, and an earn-out in favour of RCS worth up to 2.5 million euros.
Fininvest, the holding company of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, owns around 53 percent of Mondadori.
($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2pBTGTM (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 1 Hollywood writers and representatives of movie and television conglomerates on Monday resumed contract talks aimed at staving off a strike as early as Tuesday that could black out TV talk shows and soap operas.