MILAN May 20 A takeover bid launched on RCS
MediaGroup by private equity firm Investindustrial and
a group of shareholders in the Italian publisher offers a
premium to the market, RCS said on Friday.
Private equity firm Investindustrial and a group of
shareholders in RCS agreed to launch a takeover bid on the
publisher offering 0.70 euros for each share in an attempt to
trump a previous offer by Cairo Communication.
RCS has said that Cairo's share swap offer entails a
significant discount compared to market prices.
"The board maintains its goal to create value for RCS
MediaGroup in the best interest of shareholders, without
neglecting any strategic option," RCS said in a statement after
its board met on the latest bid.
RCS said the offer had not been agreed with the company or
previously disclosed to it.
