MILAN, April 13 Proxy adviser ISS has recommended that shareholders at Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup vote in favour of board candidates put forward by institutional investors and fund managers association Assogestioni, a note showed on Monday.

"The slate is better positioned to represent the long-term interests of minority shareholders and carry out an independent oversight of the management's action," ISS said in its recommendation letter. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Danilo Masoni)