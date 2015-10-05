BRIEF-Schaeffler Q1 net income up to EUR 279 million
* REVENUE FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2017 INCREASED BY 6.9 PERCENT TO EUR 3.6 BILLION
MILAN Oct 5 Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup's Chief Financial Officer Riccardo Taranto says:
* Does not see at present any need for a cash call
* RCS announced on Sunday the sale of its book unit to rival Arnoldo Mondadori Editore in a deal that will help it cut debt and meet goals agreed with bank creditors
Further company coverage (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
May 11 Schaeffler Ag * Outlook confirmed * Q1 revenues 3.6 billion eur * Q1 EBIT 435 million eur * Q1 EBIT margin before special items 12.2 percent * Q1 net income 279 million eur